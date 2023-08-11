"The reality is we didn't want to do it artistically," Michael Patrick King says.

And Just Like That showrunner reveals why they didn't show Carrie with Aidan in Virginia

Turns out, you just can't take the girl out of the city.

In the newest episodes of Max's And Just Like That, on-again, off-again paramours Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Aidan (John Corbett) have finally reunited after 13 years and now split their time between New York City and Aidan's home in Norfolk, Virginia. However, Carrie has not actually been shown at the Virginia farm. According to the show's creators, that's not necessarily something fans should expect.

"We didn't necessarily want to do 'Carrie goes to Virginia,'" showrunner Michael Patrick King said on Thursday's episode of HBO's And Just Like That... The Writers Room podcast.

King, who was joined by series writer-producers Elisa Zuritsky, Julie Rottenberg, and Susan Fales-Hill for the conversation, added, "The reality is we didn't want to do it artistically. Production-wise it was hard. It was winter — it was not supposed to be winter in this episode."

No matter though: This week's episode revealed that Carrie is moving into a dreamy, bigger pad to accommodate any future visits from Aidan and his children, conveniently giving the show no real reason to spend time outside NYC.

It was an episode of big changes all around, as the series also finally introduced Aidan's ex-wife, Kathy, on screen. Rosemarie DeWitt made her debut in the role — though she's long had a fun little connection to the broader Sex and the City universe. In real life, DeWitt is married to actor Ron Livingston, who played Carrie's infamous ex Berger who memorably broke up with her on a Post-It Note.

On the podcast Thursday, King said of casting DeWitt as Kathy, "She has everything. She's intelligent. She's beautiful. She's an event, and she's such an amazing actor."

And Just Like That season 2 streams Thursdays on Max.

