"In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years."

Whose Line Is It Anyway? to end after 12 seasons on the CW, star Colin Mochrie says

The cast of Whose Line Is It Anyway? will soon deliver their final one-liners.

The beloved improvisational comedy show — where everything is made up and the points don't matter — will end on the CW after filming its upcoming 12th season, master improviser Colin Mochrie said Friday.

"Hey everyone. Hope you are enjoying the current season of Whose Line," he tweeted. "In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years."

Representatives for the CW declined to comment on the show's cancelation, and Warner Bros. did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The long-running comedy series, which was an adaptation of the 1988 British show of the same name, first aired on ABC from 1998 to 2004 before pivoting to ABC Family from 2005 to 2007.

Jonathan Mangum 2 Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, and Colin Mochrie in 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' | Credit: Robert Voets/The CW

Hosted by Drew Carey, it featured Mochrie, Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, and another guest comedian putting their quick-thinking skills to the test as they finagled their way through a bunch of delightfully absurd comedy and musical sketches for points. Carey crowned a winner, seemingly at random, at the conclusion of each episode.

Back in 2013, six years after Whose Line had ended, Mochrie was the first to share the news that the legendary series would officially return to television once again. "Oh, by the way, Whose Line is coming back," he tweeted at the time. "More details later."

On the same day, the CW confirmed that a revival of the show, this time hosted by Aisha Taylor, had been picked up. Brady, Mochrie, and Stiles all returned for it, and were joined by recurring guest stars Jeff B. Davis, Gary Anthony Williams, Greg Proops, Brad Sherwood, Charles Esten, and Keegan-Michael Key.

