Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano are reprising their roles for the sequel series, now in development at Amazon's Freevee.

Ay-oh! Oh-ay! The Who's the Boss? revival is one step closer to reality

There's a brand-new show around the bend for Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano — on Freevee.

The actors will reprise their Who's the Boss? roles as Tony and Samantha Micelli for the previously announced sequel series, which is now in development at Amazon's Freevee (f.k.a. IMDb TV). Deadline first reported the news.

The original comedy ran from 1984-1992 on ABC, and starred Danza as a widower and former baseball player who moves his daughter from Brooklyn to Connecticut, where he takes a job as a housekeeper for Angela Robinson Bower (Judith Light), who lives with her son, Jonathan (Danny Pintauro), and her vivacious mother, Mona (Katherine Helmond).

Milano and Danza have been developing the series since 2020. At the time, Light and Pintauro were said to have declined reprising their roles, and they're currently not involved in the series. (Helmond passed away in 2019.)

The still-untitled revival will take place 30 years after the original, centering on Tony and his relationship with Samantha, who is now a single mother. Norman Lear will serve as executive producer, along with One Day at a Time EPs Mike Royce and Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz.

No word yet on whether Danza will appear in the shower in the opening credits.

