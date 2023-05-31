"You know she is listening," Goldberg said.

Whoopi Goldberg sounds alarm over Alexa AI apocalypse on The View: 'I don't want her in the house'

Whoopi Goldberg famously doesn't want somebody in her house, and that includes Alexa, the apparent harbinger of the AI apocalypse.

"I've been warning people about AI for at least 10 years," she cautioned on Wednesday's episode of The View while introducing a Hot Topics discussion about people using artificial intelligence to write their wedding vows.

Goldberg balked at the thought, and launched into a hilarious tirade against Amazon's AI assistant, whom she first referred to as "whatever her name is."

"You know she is listening. I don't want her in the house," the Oscar-winning moderator said. "I don't want anything that is smart enough to lock me out of my house, I don't want anything that won't let me drive my car. When you watch science fiction, it's right there. They tell you: this is the future."

Goldberg's cohost, Sunny Hostin, argued that artificial intelligence is actually a good thing because it lets her lower her blinds without standing up.

"Let me tell you why it's not good," Goldberg countered. "She doesn't know that if there's a fire in the house, that she shouldn't put the blinds down, she doesn't know not to open the window. She doesn't have the nuances," Goldberg said before sending the show to commercial with a stern warning to the device: "Don't try to call me, Alexa, because I won't pick up the phone!"

Technology has long attempted to thwart The View's live broadcast. Panelist Joy Behar's cell phone — as well as Siri's navigation — have long been on the show's Sonic Terrorism Watchlist alongside a more recent addition: Sara Haines' chatty watch.

New episodes of The View premiere Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

