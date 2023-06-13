Goldberg revealed her desire to take over as host on The View.

Whoopi Goldberg wants to host Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak leaves: 'I want that job'

Whoopi Goldberg has her view set on taking over as host of Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak leaves the long-running game show.

One day after Sajak, 76, revealed his four-decade tenure on Wheel of Fortune would come to an end after the show's upcoming season, the Oscar-winning Ghost actress said she'd like to take the job during a live discussion with Jeopardy's Ken Jennings on ABC's The View.

"Another legendary game show host, Pat Sajak, just announced that he's going to be retiring from Wheel of Fortune at the end of next season. What's your reaction to the news, and any ideas on who should replace him?" View cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin asked Jennings, while Goldberg jumped in to say, "I want that job!" before he could answer.

After Jennings praised Sajak's 40 years of hosting duties, Joy Behar offered Goldberg up for the gig.

"Whoopi wants that job," Behar said, and Goldberg confirmed: "I want the job. I think it'd be lots of fun."

Behar then suggested that she and fellow View panelist Sara Haines "could be Vanna White," taking "turns walking back and forth, pointing to the letters."

Representatives for Goldberg, The View, and Wheel of Fortune did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

If she does end up hosting Wheel of Fortune, the position wouldn't mark the 67-year-old's first time overseeing a game show, as she previously produced and appeared on Hollywood Squares from 1998 to 2004.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

