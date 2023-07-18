The Oscar-winning actress got up from the Hot Topics table during a heated discussion to take a selfie with a 91-year-old woman in the audience.

Whoopi Goldberg has had it with The View's day of Hot Topics — enough so that she hilariously left the table in the middle of a heated discussion to take a selfie with a 91-year-old audience member.

During a panel debate over Miranda Lambert scolding a group of concertgoers for taking photos during her Las Vegas residency show, cohost Sunny Hostin said that she's "going to take as many selfies as I want if I paid $757 for tickets," which prompted Goldberg to clap back.

"You know what? Stay home," the Oscar-winning Ghost actress said. "If you're going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing, or don't come."

After Hostin said that she likes to keep memories from concerts on her phone to rewatch, Goldberg got up from her moderator seat and said, "Turn on the television, girl."

As the 67-year-old walked toward the audience, Joy Behar asked where she was going. "I'm leaving y'all!" Goldberg declared while making her way to the first row of seats in the studio audience.

"I want to take a picture with this marvelous woman, who is 91. So, we're going to do a selfie. Just me and you," Goldberg said while approaching the woman. "Will you push that button? We'll be right back."

The View's selfie bit might've been all in good fun, but Lambert's fans appear to be split on the residency incident. Some criticized the country superstar for being rude to her supporters, while others claimed that the photo-taking attendees were being rude to those around them trying to enjoy the show.

Adela Calin, one of the women Lambert chastised, told NBC News that she was "appalled" by the performer's behavior. When reached for comment, a representative for Lambert told EW there's "nothing to share in response" to Calin's interview.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

