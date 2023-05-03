The Talk reportedly ceased operations during the WGA strike, while The View will continue.

Whoopi Goldberg on how The View is soldiering through writers strike: 'We're still writing things on cards'

"It is day two of the writers strike, and that means we're still writing things on cards and, hopefully, if we're not sure what's going on, we will ask the amazing Brian over there. Yes, a little hand for Brian. Thank you, Brian!" Goldberg said at the top of Wednesday's live broadcast, asking the studio audience to cheer for producer Brian Teta, who sat just off camera.

The Oscar-winning moderator's comments marked the second consecutive day of her beginning the show by referencing the strike, which has led to other, similar shows — such as CBS' The Talk — halting production while WGA union members rally for better pay.

EW can confirm that the show will continuing airing new episodes for the foreseeable future, as it is primarily an unscripted show, and only a couple members of the show's writing staff were impacted. The show will not have anyone else fulfill their duties as the strike goes on.

On Tuesday, Goldberg addressed the strike by telling the audience that the show is "very different than most other shows," confirming that the series wouldn't "have writers" from that day forward.

"So, you're going to hear how it would be when it's not slicked up, okay?" she said, to which panelist Joy Behar responded, "We don't have writers today, we usually do have writers. It sounded like we never have writers."

EW has reached out to representatives for The View and The Talk for information on how many writers each show temporarily lost due to the WGA strike.

The View continues weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

