Following her iconic Tootsie moment in February, a white bowl filled with a mystery snack randomly appeared in front of the Oscar-winning moderator on The View.

After reminding the audience for the third time this week that the talk show was soldiering on without a writing staff amid the ongoing Hollywood writers' strike, Oscar-winning Ghost actress and View moderator Whoopi Goldberg segued into a Thursday morning segment about Bravo's Vanderpump Rules reality show (which she made very, very clear she does not care about) while accompanied by the tiny kitchenware filled with a mystery treat.

Whoopi Goldberg snacking on The View Whoopi Goldberg snacks on 'The View' | Credit: ABC

The bowl was not visible at the top of the episode, but made its presence known throughout the Hot Topics discussion, as Goldberg could be seen flashing hilarious facial expressions in reaction to the TV fluff under review by her fellow panelists — all while she happily munched on her snacks.

EW has reached out to The View to inquire about the contents of the bowl, after Goldberg previously used a similar dish on the April 26 broadcast that contained small white objects.

Whoopi Goldberg's mystery snack on 'The View' Whoopi Goldberg's mystery snack on 'The View' | Credit: ABC

Goldberg famously kicked off the Feb. 9 live show while chewing through a special announcement.

"Hello and welcome to The View. If anybody's concerned about me right now, don't worry about it, because I have a Tootsie [Roll] in my mouth," she said in that episode, adding that she was "in the mood for a little sweet thing" just before heading to set.

The Great Tootsie Roll Reveal of 2023 joined Goldberg's prior top-of-show call-out of the fact that she broke her glasses.

Whoopi Goldberg snacks on 'The View' Whoopi Goldberg snacks on 'The View' | Credit: ABC

"I need to tell you that I sat on my glasses yesterday," she said on Feb. 1. "I have on glasses that are maybe 4 years old, so, if you see me [squinting], that's why. I just wanted y'all to know there's nothing wrong — I just sat on the glasses, not paying a bit of attention to where my big behind was going. Just, click."

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

