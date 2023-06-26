The Oscar-winning host made the entire studio audience — and her cohosts — crack up with a verbal slip during a chat about vacations.

Whoopi Goldberg's idea of a vacation might be a little bit different than yours.

The View moderator stunned the talk show's studio audience — and her cohosts — on Monday's episode with a hilarious vocal flub as she introduced a Hot Topics discussion about travel.

"A poll of 2,000 adults in the U.K. found that, when people travel, cuisine is more important to them than landmarks or bitches," the 67-year-old Ghost actress said before correcting herself: "Beaches!"

Still, fellow panelists Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin erupted in laughter and the studio audience cheered while the Oscar-winning performer turned to look at them.

"I'm sorry. It says beaches. This is y'all's fault," Goldberg said, laughing before the camera cut to a shot of executive producer Brian Teta sitting to the side of the table. "I can't even tell you why it's their fault. We were talking about something else!"

Before the chat moved on as planned, Navarro spoke up: "I will travel anywhere for a good bitch."

Goldberg's assessment of European vacationing is consistent with longtime View cohost Joy Behar's, however. The 80-year-old was absent from Monday's episode, but earlier this year reflected on a particular encounter she had with an Italian woman while traveling abroad.

"The people are nice, here and there. I had to call one woman the b-word, but that's something else," Behar said on the April 19 episode, explaining that a lady wouldn't let her use the restroom on a train.

"I said it in English because she wouldn't let me pee in the first-class lounge. I said, 'Please, let me just go!'" Behar recalled. "I said, 'Listen, don't be a bitch.' She wouldn't let me go."

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

