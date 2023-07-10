"Wait a minute, is that Eddie standing over there?"

Weeks after settling World War III with Diablo IV video game company Blizzard Entertainment, the Whoopi Goldberg Situation Room launched a hilarious, momentous, several-second-long investigation into a crew member's surprise appearance live on The View.

Following a long hiatus due to the Fourth of July holiday, the show returned from its first live commercial break in over a week with the camera focused on the Oscar-winning Ghost actress making a particularly confused face.

"Wait a minute, is that Eddie standing over there?" Goldberg said before moving on with the day's Hot Topics discussion. "You notice Eddie standing over there? Oh my goodness, hey Eddie!"

EW has learned that the person in question — who responded with a quick, "Hey, Whoopi!" — is a stage manager, and, as Goldberg noted, is typically not in her sightline during the broadcast.

"We're missing Paul," cohost Sunny Hostin stated as the panelists chuckled at Goldberg's amusement with Eddie. The camera then cut to another crew member standing further back in the audience, seemingly the Paul in question.

"I think he's kind of training Eddie to get used to us," Goldberg said.

Goldberg closed her investigation shortly thereafter, prompting the ladies at the table to discuss Elon Musk's ongoing Twitter troubles as well as Meta's recent launch of the Threads social media platform.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC. See Goldberg's epic facial reaction to Eddie in the image above.

