Whoopi Goldberg set to guest-star on The Conners

The EGOT winner will play an intimidating music teacher with a long-standing connection to a member of the Lanford family.

Whoopi Goldberg is coming to Lanford. The EGOT-winning icon is set to guest-star in an upcoming episode of The Conners, EW has confirmed.

The actress and cohost of The View will play Ms. Glen, Mark Conner-Healy's (Ames McNamara) intimidating music teacher, who also has a "complicated history" with another member of the Conner family. An airdate for the episode has not yet been set.

Goldberg is The Conners' latest high-profile guest star. Earlier this season, William H. Macy got to reunite with his Shameless daughter Emma Kenney, who plays Mark's sister, Harris Conner-Healy. Goldberg's episode will be the latest in her recent run of TV performances, which have included turns in Harlem, Star Trek: Picard, and Godfather of Harlem.

Whoopi Goldberg attends the premiere of "Till" during the 60th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on October 01, 2022 in New York City. Whoopi Goldberg | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Conners began as a revival of the 1980s and '90s sitcom Roseanne, but it was renamed and retooled after ABC parted ways with Roseanne Barr in 2018 over the star's controversial social media posts. John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, and Laurie Metcalf continue to reprise their roles from the original series, while Kenney, McNamara, and Jayden Rey play the younger generation of Conners.

The show's ongoing season 5 is its biggest yet — 22 episodes — and will continue airing through May.

