Whoopi Goldberg suspended for two weeks from The View following Holocaust remarks

"While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments," the President of ABC News said.

The View Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended for two weeks from The View a day after she alleged that "the Holocaust isn't about race," EW has confirmed.

"Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments," ABC News President Kim Godwin said in a statement. "While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family, and communities."

WHOOPI GOLDBERG Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View' | Credit: Heidi Gutman/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg and her co-hosts were discussing the banning of Maus — the Pulitzer-winning graphic novel about the Holocaust — over profanity and nudity, by the Tennessee school board when Goldberg claimed that "the Holocaust isn't about race" but rather "man's inhumanity to man."

Goldberg's comments caused an immediate backlash, inspiring responses from the CEO of the Anti-Defamation League and the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and State Museum. Hours after the broadcast, Goldberg issued a statement via social media in which she apologized for her wording.

"On today's show, I said the Holocaust 'is not about race, but about man's inhumanity to man.' I should have said it is about both," Goldberg wrote. "As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared, 'The Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people — who they deemed to be an inferior race.' I stand corrected."

She added, "The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I'm sorry for the hurt I have caused."

And on today's show, Goldberg again addressed her remarks, saying she "misspoke" and regretted her comments.

"I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined, because my words upset so many people, which was never intentional and I understand why now. For that, I'm deeply grateful. The information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things," Goldberg said, stressing that the Holocaust "is indeed about race."

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: