Whoopi Goldberg returns as Guinan to host Star Trek: The Next Generation reunion on The View

Whoopi Goldberg's love for Star Trek: The Next Generation is written in the stars. The Oscar-winning actress held an epic cast reunion for the beloved sci-fi series on The View — and EW has an exclusive first look at the talk show's transformation for the stellar event.

Airing on Thursday's episode of the ABC talk show as a special pre-recorded edition, the reunion features Goldberg reprising the role of Guinan — whom she played on The Next Generation between 1988 and 1993 — to welcome her Star Trek franchise costars Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher), and Michael Dorn (Worf) to the set.

THE VIEW- Airs 2/16/23 - “Star Trek: The Next Generation” reunites with the cast of “Picard” including Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden and Michael Dorn 'The View' set transforms into Ten Forward for Whoopi Goldberg's 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' cast reunion. | Credit: Lou Rocco/ABC

The View stage also underwent a transformation into the Ten Forward lounge, the famed Star Trek locale where the cast will reflect on their time filming the series together as they prepare to launch the final season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard.

Dorn will seemingly receive a commemorative honor during the segment — co-hosted by Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin — as he's pictured holding a trophy signifying "Most Appearances in Star Trek History."

THE VIEW- Airs 2/16/23 - “Star Trek: The Next Generation” reunites with the cast of “Picard” including Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden and Michael Dorn Whoopi Goldberg, Patrick Stewart, and Gates McFadden on the 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' reunion on 'The View' | Credit: Lou Rocco/ABC

Stewart previously made headlines for his January 2020 appearance on The View, when he asked Goldberg to come back to the series to play Guinan on Picard's second season. A shocked Goldberg embraced Stewart as the studio audience erupted with applause.

"I've said this on the show before, but Star Trek was one of the great experiences, from the beginning to the end," Goldberg said as tears welled in her eyes. "I had the best, best, best time ever."

THE VIEW- Airs 2/16/23 - “Star Trek: The Next Generation” reunites with the cast of “Picard” including Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden and Michael Dorn Whoopi Goldberg reprises her 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' role as Guinan on 'The View.' | Credit: Lou Rocco/ABC

Goldberg ultimately accepted Stewart's offer, appearing in two episodes of Picard in 2022.

The View's Star Trek: The Next Generation cast reunion airs tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET on ABC. See EW's exclusive photos from the episode above and below.

THE VIEW- Airs 2/16/23 - “Star Trek: The Next Generation” reunites with the cast of “Picard” including Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden and Michael Dorn Michael Dorn on 'The View' for the 'Star Trek: Next Generation' cast reunion | Credit: Lou Rocco/ABC

THE VIEW- Airs 2/16/23 - “Star Trek: The Next Generation” reunites with the cast of “Picard” including Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden and Michael Dorn Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, and Michael Dorn on 'Star Trek: The Next Generation' cast reunion on 'The View' | Credit: Lou Rocco/ABC

