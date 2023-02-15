Whoopi Goldberg returns as Guinan to host Star Trek: The Next Generation reunion on The View
- TV Show
Whoopi Goldberg's love for Star Trek: The Next Generation is written in the stars. The Oscar-winning actress held an epic cast reunion for the beloved sci-fi series on The View — and EW has an exclusive first look at the talk show's transformation for the stellar event.
Airing on Thursday's episode of the ABC talk show as a special pre-recorded edition, the reunion features Goldberg reprising the role of Guinan — whom she played on The Next Generation between 1988 and 1993 — to welcome her Star Trek franchise costars Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher), and Michael Dorn (Worf) to the set.
The View stage also underwent a transformation into the Ten Forward lounge, the famed Star Trek locale where the cast will reflect on their time filming the series together as they prepare to launch the final season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard.
Dorn will seemingly receive a commemorative honor during the segment — co-hosted by Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin — as he's pictured holding a trophy signifying "Most Appearances in Star Trek History."
Stewart previously made headlines for his January 2020 appearance on The View, when he asked Goldberg to come back to the series to play Guinan on Picard's second season. A shocked Goldberg embraced Stewart as the studio audience erupted with applause.
"I've said this on the show before, but Star Trek was one of the great experiences, from the beginning to the end," Goldberg said as tears welled in her eyes. "I had the best, best, best time ever."
Goldberg ultimately accepted Stewart's offer, appearing in two episodes of Picard in 2022.
The View's Star Trek: The Next Generation cast reunion airs tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET on ABC. See EW's exclusive photos from the episode above and below.
Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.
Related content:
- Whoopi Goldberg returns as Guinan to host Star Trek: The Next Generation reunion on The View
- Emilia Schüle is ready to set Versailles on fire in Marie Antoinette trailer
- Kevin Feige teases Fantastic Four as a 'big pillar' of the MCU's future
- Kevin Feige teases Tom Holland's next Spider-Man appearance: 'We have big ideas for that'
Comments