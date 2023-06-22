As the ladies of The View discussed journalist Geraldo Rivera's decision to leave Fox News' The Five over "growing tension," the Oscar-winning panel moderator shaded her longtime foe during Thursday's live Hot Topics chat.

"Jeanine Pirro's on the show," cohost Sunny Hostin said as the conversation about the series — also starring Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, and Jessica Tarlov — waned. "I don't care," Goldberg responded as the audience laughed.

Whoopi Goldberg and Jeanine Pirro on 'The View' Whoopi Goldberg and Jeanine Pirro on 'The View' | Credit: ABC (2)

Goldberg's comment comes four years after she engaged in an intense back-and-forth with Pirro on a 2018 episode of The View, which saw the TV judge accusing Goldberg of having an extreme on-air bias as a result of her vocal opposition to former president Donald Trump. As they both discussed on their subsequent networks, the chaos reportedly continued backstage, with both women indicating that they cursed at each other before Pirro left the set.

"She started cursing at me," Pirro said at the time. Goldberg confirmed that she "said to her a few choice words I can not repeat."

Goldberg later elaborated on whether or not Pirro would be invited back to the show.

"I've not spoken to Jeanine. There's no reason to," the 67-year-old told Andy Cohen in a 2019 interview on Watch What Happens Live. "If there's something that's intelligent that she has to bring to the show, I'm sure they will book her. I don't book the show, I work there. I get a very interesting paycheck."

Elsewhere on Thursday's episode, cohost Joy Behar spoke out against Pirro amid Rivera's exit from The Five.

"[Geraldo] has to sit there with Jeanine and the rest of them, it's hard to sit there with these people who are spewing lies every day. They always say that they quit. I don't know anything about that. I said I quit [The View] years ago, when they fired me," she said. "No one's giving up these lucrative jobs so easily. You have to be fired. So, take it from me."

A representative for Fox did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

