One day after cohost Sara Haines grappled with a talking watch that interrupted a powerful speech with an ad for a therapy service, Goldberg scolded the talk show's in-studio audience on Thursday for booing New Hampshire's governor, Chris Sununu, following his answer to a question about gun control.

"If it was that easy, the democrats would've done it. They didn't do it because they know that's not the change," the conservative politician said when asked about banning guns. "No, I'm not banning any guns. I'm going to provide access to mental health, we're going to get at the core of the issue which is what spurs a lot of the violence."

The show's audience began to boo the Republican presidential candidate, before Goldberg stepped in to cut them off.

"Stop!" she said while turning in her chair to face the crowd. "Uh-uh, ah, ah, ah, ah, ah ah, no, no, no, no, no, no. No, no booing," she continued, raising her pointer finger in their direction.

"No Republican will ever come back here if you're going to boo," Joy Behar chimed in from the table, while Goldberg added, "We need to talk to people to find out what they're thinking and are they thinking in the right way. He's not going to be perfect, none of them are, but at least give people the opportunity to say what's going on. We'll be right back."

She then turned to Sununu as the show cut to commercial. "Thank you for being with us today," she said.

The moment recalled a more intense instance of audience booing that occurred on the Oct. 24, 2022 broadcast, which saw a group of climate change activists infiltrate the studio audience to protest during the ladies' interview with Ted Cruz.

