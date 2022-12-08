Whoopi Goldberg doesn't agree with Charlize Theron's assessment of contemporary Hollywood.

After the Oscar-winning Monster actress told The Hollywood Reporter that "the marketplace of what Kim Kardashian represents" holds "way more value than what Meryl Streep, one of the greatest actresses working, does," the View moderator (who also has an Academy Award for her role in Ghost) refuted the idea that reality TV stardom is more influential than on-screen prowess.

"I don't think that's true. Kim Kardashian can't get a movie greenlit, or it would've happened. She can't do that. She can get television shows made, maybe, but that's about it. She can maybe be instrumental in helping things happen, but I'll tell you, Charlize, you've got more pull in the industry than I've got in the industry. You get stuff done faster than I can. Till took me 11 years," the 67-year-old said. "So, there are things, there are people who can make things happen, but I don't know all that many people other than a lot of men who can get stuff greenlit like that."

Goldberg stressed that she would "never minimize" Kardashian as a person, "but Warner Bros. is not going to say yes to a movie because she wants to do it."

Whoopi Goldberg on The View and Kim Kardashian Whoopi Goldberg says Kim Kardashian can't get a movie greenlit. | Credit: ABC; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Goldberg's cohost, Joy Behar, reminded the ladies that Kardashian has power thanks to her 335 million followers on Instagram, though Sunny Hostin responded with a dig at the mogul's acting chops.

"Have you seen the movies she's been in?" she began, though Goldberg cautioned her against that line of thought because it's a "different conversation" than the one she intended to have. Still, seemingly referencing films like Disaster Movie and Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, Hostin continued: "I've seen her act. I'll leave it at that. You can't compare them."

Goldberg revisited the idea, doubling down on her assessment that social media popularity won't translate to "asses in seats," but "can mean asses in seats on couches" instead.

"The bottom line is this. The idea that Kim Kardashian can get stuff done is real, and her talent, I'm going to tell you what it is. She took a crap situation and made it golden, not only golden, but she and her family said, 'You will not speak about us that way.' That's not who we are,'" Goldberg finished. "What it says to mothers and daughters out there is, no matter how people come at you, there's a better way we can move forward and up, not backwards, and that's her talent, that's the magic of the Kardashians. I tip my hat to them. I mean it."

Elsewhere in her THR interview, Theron revealed that she endured a period of career uncertainty after winning her Oscar, and joined the popular Fox sitcom Arrested Development for a season 3 arc as an attempt to save her career from an impending flop.

"I just f---ing loved that show, and this is going to sound so 'poor me,' but I do feel like sometimes, as women, we get one shot, and I knew that [the 2005 action flick] Aeon Flux was going to be a f---ing flop. I knew it from the beginning. That's why I did Arrested Development," she said. "I definitely knew we were in trouble. I wasn't a producer on it, and I didn't really have the experience to say what I believe Tom Cruise has maybe said for the past 20 years, which is, 'Shut this s--- down, get four more writers on it, and let's figure this out.' Instead, I'm going, 'Oh God, I've just got to get through this day. I have bronchitis, but let's keep shooting.' Now I imagine all these male actors going, 'Shut it down for six months!' And it's like, f---, no one told me that was an option."

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: