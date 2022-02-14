The cohost and actress had been suspended from The View for two weeks for alleging "the Holocaust wasn't about race."

Whoopi Goldberg officially returned to The View on Monday after a two-week suspension, and she promised the roundtable of hosts will continue to have "tough conversations."

"We're going to keep having tough conversations, and in part, because this is what we've been hired to do," Goldberg said, as reported by Deadline. "And it's not always pretty, as I said, and it is not always as other people would like to hear. But it is an honor to sit at this table and be able to have these conversations because they are important. They are important to us as a nation and to us more so as a human entity."

Goldberg was suspended from the show, as announced by ABC News president Kim Godwin, over a segment on The View in which the cohost said "the Holocaust isn't about race" but rather "man's inhumanity to man." Criticism of these statements was swift and fierce.

Goldberg has since apologized multiple times, and the show welcomed Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt to the table to talk about the harm of misinformation. She also appeared on The Late Show to discuss the matter with Stephen Colbert, saying, "I feel, being Black, when we talk about race, it's a very different thing to me." She added, "I thought it was a salient discussion because as a Black person, I think of race as being something that I can see. So, I see you and know what race you are."

Godwin still made the decision to suspend Goldberg and said it was important for the actress to "take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments."

During Monday's episode, Goldberg thanked "everybody who reached out" while she was away from the show. "People reached out from places that made me go, 'Wait, wait, what? Really? Okay.' And it was amazing and I listened to everything everybody had to say and I was very grateful and I hope it keeps all the important conversations happening."

While she said that "sometimes we don't do this as elegantly as we could" on The View, "there's something kind of marvelous" about being a part of the talk show. "It's five minutes to get in important information about topics, and that is what we try to do every day," she said.