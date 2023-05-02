"Before you move us on," Goldberg said after Griffin attempted to moderate a discussion on the Met Gala.

Whoopi Goldberg stepped in to thwart a Hot Topics overthrow plot on The View.

As the ladies discussed the 2023 Met Gala and the problematic past of late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who inspired the event's theme, former Donald Trump associate Alyssa Farah Griffin tried to move the heavy conversation to a lighter topic — but quickly learned who's boss at the table.

"I also think it's contextualizing it for the moment. Basically, every major fashion house has some kind of problematic past, and I tend to look at what advancements have they made now to try to right those wrongs," Griffin said as she smiled, clasped her hands, and tried to introduce a new segment. "But on a lighter note, can I tell you about my favorite looks?"

A smattering of approval sounded from the other women at the table, until Goldberg stepped in.

Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin on 'The View' Whoopi Goldberg and Alyssa Farah Griffin on 'The View' | Credit: ABC

"No, no, no, no, wait, wait, wait," the Oscar-winning Ghost star said while looking the ex-White House staffer — and cherry sweater-wearing attempted fashion icon — square in the eye while smiling. "Before you move us on, let's make sure that we've exhausted this conversation."

The ladies fell in line and continued with the discussion, until Goldberg permitted them to move on moments later.

"But now," she said, opening her arms and looking back at Griffin, who apologized from her seat.

"Sorry, I jumped the gun there," she said, to which Goldberg responded, "That's okay, I got you. I caught you!"

The View continues weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: