Whoopi Goldberg reacts as Joy Behar says she was 'happy' to be fired from The View: 'All my friends had left'

As the Hot Topics table discussed the importance of workplace friendships, Behar — one of the original View cohosts who helped Barbara Walters launch the show in 1997 — revisited a 2022 interview with Time magazine in which she expressed gratitude over her ousting from the talk-show panel.

"I always have friends where I work, and if I don't have friends at the job, I will not keep the job," she explained. "So, when I was fired last time from this show, people say to me, 'Were you okay with that?' and my answer is, I was happy, because all my friends had left already. So, there was no reason to stay anymore. I mean it."

Goldberg, who was a permanent member of The View at the time Behar left, quickly asked, "Really?All your friends left?" as the audience gasped.

The Oscar-winning actress then feigned a quivering lip and pretended to cry. "It's okay, I'm cool," she joked.

"You had just come on, and my backstage friends had left. And I don't like to work when I don't have friends," Behar clarified, with Goldberg later adding that they had "been friends for a long time" and that she was only "teasing" her pal.

Goldberg and Behar had fronted The View together long before Behar's initial exit in August 2013. The 80-year-old cohost returned to the show in 2015 while leading two solo talk shows on other networks: The Joy Behar Show, which ran from 2009-2011, and Joy Behar: Say Anything! in 2012.

Behar's views regularly cause a stir among conservative viewers, though she promised on Monday's live broadcast that she's not going anywhere anytime soon.

"Joe Biden and I are the same age. Would you say I could not do my job for the next four years? Of course I can," Behar said as the audience applauded. "And the haters can go stick their heads in something, because I'm not moving out of this seat."

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

