"Because when you're in the pool you're surrounded in the water," Goldberg said as The View producer attempted to get her to move on from the topic.

Whoopi Goldberg shocks The View as she explains horrors of pool sex: 'Resistance from water that is within'

Whoopi Goldberg turned the Hot Topics heat up on The View as she attempted to explain the horrors of having sex in a swimming pool.

During a discussion about a recent Wall Street Journal report about how "noisy hotels, sunburns, and food poisoning can kill any chance of romance" on vacations, the Oscar-winning actress and View moderator tore up her note cards after looking off camera and asking, "Seriously?"

As the ladies discussed, the 67-year-old rested her head in her hands with a comical look on her face, before engaging cohost Joy Behar, who said she enjoyed drinking a Sex on the Beach on vacation, though Goldberg admitted she didn't like the act the cocktail is named after.

"You know, sex on the beach is overrated," Goldberg said. "Because, you know, if you tried to have sex in the pool, you know that's not easy. Because you're trying to go up the hill and you're getting resistance from the water that is within. Because when you're in the pool you're surrounded in the water. Have you ever tried to put anything..."

She stopped speaking in the middle of her thought, and looked to producer Brian Teta on the side of the set as the audience laughed.

"Brian's going to send us to commercial," panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin said, laughing while the camera cut to Teta hanging his head in his hands.

"Oh, you're trying to move me on now?" Goldberg said amid audience chuckles as the camera showed Teta once again. "You tell me, 'Get engaged in the conversation,' then I start to get engaged, now you want me to stop talking?"

Before Goldberg moved the group on, cohost Sunny Hostin exclaimed, "I was learning things," so perhaps another Whoopi session on making whoopee is in order.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

