The Oscar-winning actress smiled after an off-camera crew member prompted her to throw to Sunny Hostin for the note.

Whoopi Goldberg hilariously reacts to The View legal note interruption: 'Now you pissed me off'

The phantom of recurring legal notes has haunted The View once again.

Hot Topics heated up at the top of Wednesday's episode after table moderator Whoopi Goldberg pushed back on cohost Joy Behar's citing of a recent poll saying "69 percent of the Republican party wants [Donald] Trump to be the nominee," which she speculated translates to "millions" of people.

"No, it doesn't, it only translates to the people they spoke to. Did anybody call y'all? Any Republicans?" Goldberg said, turning toward the audience.

"They could call more people," she continued, before turning her attention to an off-camera crew member seemingly telling her to throw to Sunny Hostin for a legal note. "Yeah, I know she's got a legal note, but I also have a point. I just want to make the point."

Goldberg paused for a few moments before finishing in epic fashion. "Now you pissed me off. Forget it!" she said, laughing as she turned to Hostin anyway. "No, go ahead, Sunny, you've got a legal note!"

Behar has complained about the show's onslaught of legal notes. "Another one? God, every time we open our mouths!" the 80-year-old cohost said on the June 21 show.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.



