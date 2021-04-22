Whoopi Goldberg reveals 'the minute' she'll consider leaving The View

Don't worry, View fans — Whoopi Goldberg isn't leaving the ABC daytime talk show anytime soon. At least, not if she has anything to say about it.

"I'm there until I don't think I can do it anymore, but I'm not there yet," Goldberg told Variety in a new interview. "As long as they allow me to do both [acting and hosting], I can do it. The minute they say, 'No, you can't,' then I have to figure out what to do."

Goldberg's resume outside of The View shows how dedicated she continues to be to the industry, and it's no wonder she doesn't want to give up her other work. According to Variety, her current projects include writing a script for an original superhero film about an older Black woman, reprising her iconic role as Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act 3 on Disney+, producing the Civil Rights movie The Emmett Till Story, and potentially returning as Guinan on Star Trek: Picard. (Former co-star Patrick Stewart invited her to star on the series when he visited The View last year, much to Goldberg's delight.)

Goldberg has been a co-host on The View since 2007. She currently cohosts alongside Meghan McCain, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, and Ana Navarro. Often a calm voice of logic, the designated leader among the five ladies, and the moderator of the show's Hot Topic segments, Goldberg has carved out a niche in the show's fabric over the past decade that makes viewers feel at home — like the time she greeted empty chairs when the show stopped filming live following COVID breakouts. In 2009, she picked up her second Emmy for recognition of her hosting duties.

