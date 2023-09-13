"You know, love is great, but practicality is everything," the Oscar-winning actress said.

Whoopi Goldberg reveals hilariously morbid reason she went to The View cohost Joy Behar's wedding

Whoopi Goldberg, who doesn't want anyone in her house, famously dislikes the institution of marriage, but Joy Behar's morbid reason for getting married inspired the Oscar-winning actress to attend the wedding — for once.

The View's Hot Topics table heated up Wednesday morning when the ladies discussed wedding attendees' high costs related to "the bridal industrial complex," as cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin put it. When Sara Haines asked Goldberg if she enjoyed wedding season, the 67-year-old rebuked the idea.

"I don't go to weddings," Goldberg replied, though Behar noted that the Ghost actress attended her wedding to her longtime husband, Steve.

Goldberg replied, "Because I loved the reason you got married, not just because you were in love, but because you guys wanted to make sure that you have somebody in case somebody had to pull the plug. Isn't that what you said? And I thought, you know, love is great, but practicality is everything."

Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar on 'The View' Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar on 'The View' | Credit: ABC

As the audience — and the panelists at the table — chuckled, Behar confirmed Goldberg's recollection of events. "That's right, yeah," the 80-year-old said with a laugh.

Earlier in the episode, however, Behar revealed that she engaged in light wedding terrorism at a recent same-sex union.

"409 people outside in the heat, it was hot," Behar recounted of the grueling affair. When Haines asked if she wore blue — the wedding's strict dress code — Behar responded firmly. "I didn't wear blue. I don't have blue. I told the groom... and the other groom. It was a gay wedding!"

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

