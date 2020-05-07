Jaida Essence Hall breaks down over Whoopi Goldberg in powerful Drag Race clip

RuPaul's Drag Race type TV Show network VH1 genre Reality Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Jaida Essence Hall is the poised beauty of RuPaul's Drag Race season 12, but, as EW's exclusive clip from the show's upcoming episode proves, the godly presence of guest judge Whoopi Goldberg can crack even the most elegant showgirls.

Preparing for her performance in this week's stand-up comedy challenge, Jaida runs through a practice run of her routine on the main stage as RuPaul and Goldberg watch. After the pair offers pointers on softening her delivery, Jaida gets emotional recalling the Oscar-winning actress' impact on her confidence in the competition.

"I don't want to get emotional, but, when Ru told us you would be here, it was miraculous because, preparing to come here, I constantly would listen to The Color Purple soundtrack," a tearful Jaida tells Goldberg, referencing the 1985 film that would earn Goldberg an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. "This competition is almost exactly like the journey of Celie in the movie. You go through all of these really hard times, but, on the other side of it, there's so much joy. So, it's like a sign to me that you would be here today."

Goldberg then opens her arms and welcomes Jaida into a loving embrace.

"For Whoopi to make that kind of connection with me is everything right now," Jaida says in a confessional. "I feel like it's a huge sign that maybe something good is going to happen, or maybe that's a sign I'm going home. I don't know!"

Find out how Goldberg's blessing impacts Jaida's standing in the competition when the next new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race airs Friday at 8:00 p.m. on VH1, followed by the third installment of the limited RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race spin-off at 9:30 p.m.

Related content: