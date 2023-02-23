While sharing an update on her cohost's health, Joy Behar promised: "She'll be back next week. She'll be back."

Whoopi Goldberg isn't on The View this week due to a 'bad virus'

Where's Whoopi?

According to her cohosts, Whoopi Goldberg has taken several days off from moderating The View this week due to a bout with a nasty illness.

"Whoopi's still out sick today. She's got a bad virus of some sort," Joy Behar said at the top of Thursday's broadcast, which marked the third consecutive day Goldberg missed out on the program. "She'll be back next week. She'll be back."

Behar previously discussed Goldberg's health on Wednesday's episode, announcing that "Whoopi is still out, coughing up," as the audience sighed. "I'm sorry, you're stuck with us," Behar joked. "She's fighting a bad cold."

Sunny Hostin also confirmed that "she's fighting a cold, those colds are going around."

Thursday likely would've marked Goldberg's final appearance on this week's episodes anyway, as the 67-year-old typically has Fridays off.

Goldberg previously had an extended absence from The View in November 2022, as EW exclusively revealed that the Oscar-winning Ghost star contracted COVID.

Still, in Goldberg's absence, the ladies conducted several lively shows, which included a particularly hilarious moment that saw Behar mistakenly referring to the Jan. 6 insurrection as the "Jan. 6 erection," which prompted laughter from both the studio audience and her cohosts.

The View continues weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

