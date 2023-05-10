"A sound was made on the table, and that's what it was," Goldberg told Cohen after Sunny Hostin confirmed the Oscar-winning actress farted the most at the table.

Whoopi Goldberg hilariously confronts Andy Cohen about Fart Gate live on The View: 'There was never an issue'

Whoopi Goldberg is moving upwind against Fart Gate on The View.

After the moderator's cohost Sunny Hostin confirmed on Andy Cohen's Watch What Happens Live that Goldberg farts the most on the set of the ABC talk show, the 67-year-old hilariously confronted Cohen and Hostin on Wednesday's live broadcast.

"Before we get started, I want to put something to bed with the two of you," Goldberg said while pointing to Hostin and Cohen, who joined the table as a guest. "I'm just going to say it, there was never an issue, a sound was made on the table, and that's what it was. We don't need to bring it up ever again, anywhere. We're good?"

Cohen appeared shocked by the address, uttering a surprised "oh!" Hostin, meanwhile, gestured toward the Bravo personality and said, "Blame him."

Goldberg ended the segment by expressing admiration for Cohen, though Hostin, in an interview on his Andy Cohen Live radio show, previously said the actress was displeased by the admission.

"She didn't like it," Hostin told Cohen on Monday. She went on to blame the noises on the many mugs Sara Haines keeps on the Hot Topics table.

"I think the way this thing started is, Sara drinks too much water on set and she has a weak bladder and so she's constantly with two or three mugs. One has seltzer water, one has hot lemon water, the other one has room temperature water," Hostin explained. "I really don't understand her water process, but she kept on moving them across the table and it made this farting noise. And so Whoopi, in an effort to kind of cover that up — we have coasters now — was like, 'Sorry y'all. That was me,' and I just took her at her word. I didn't know it was Sara with all the waters. She should only have one cup of water anyway. We all have one cup and Sara has three and it just turned into this big thing and so Whoopi said, 'Why did you tell everybody I fart all the time?' and I was like, 'Because you joke about farting all the time and I'm across from the table.'"

After a mysterious raspberry noise ricocheted throughout the View studio in January, the panel addressed the sounds on the March 21 telecast, when the problem was blamed on the hosts' mugs scraping across the glass table.

"We get blamed for dropping gas, when in fact it's a cup," Goldberg — who told the New York Times in 2006 that she derived her stage name from a whoopee cushion — said at the time.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

