The cohost of The View originated the role on Star Trek: The Next Generation.

The latest trailer has dropped for the upcoming season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, and it comes with a visit from an old friend. Somebody prep the Earl Grey!

Whoopi Goldberg is back as Guinan, the role she originated on Star Trek: The Next Generation from 1988 to 1993. But before she helps Picard (Patrick Stewart) understand the change in time, she's going to need some piping hot tea.

"Your answers are not in the stars," she says to Picard. "And they never have been."

STAR TREK: PICARD Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan and Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan and Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard | Credit: Nicole Wilder/Paramount+

The trailer also features a lovely view of downtown Los Angeles and a little boy who gets an unwanted face massage. And what's in that ampule, Q?

Goldberg's starring role on Picard seems to hearken back to a 2020 appearance by Stewart on The View. "I'm here with a formal invitation, and it's for you, Whoopi," Stewart said at the time. "Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of Star Trek: Picard, and all his colleagues, of which I am one, want to invite you into the second season."

"I've said this on the show before, but Star Trek was one of the great experiences, from the beginning to the end," Goldberg said, who appeared to choke up. "I had the best, best, best time ever."

The season 2 cast of Picard includes Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Annie Werschling, Jeri Ryan, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Orla Brady, and Brent Spiner. On the season, Picard and his crew will travel to the past in an attempt to solve the ills of the 21st Century.

Picard will begin its second season on Thursday, March 3. New episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays. The series is already in production on the third season.

Watch the season 2 trailer below.

