Whoopi Goldberg gives Sunny Hostin a lap dance in The View's wildest moment of the year

Whoopi Goldberg just made The View's latest broadcast a day of red-Hot Topics.

The 67-year-old Oscar-winning actress stepped into one of the greatest roles of her career, becoming a sultry dancer and giving cohost Sunny Hostin the first lap dance of the legal expert's life.

During a full day of Hot Topics, the table discussed a recent report indicating that "70 percent [of people] have cheated at bachelor or bachelorette parties," with the extramarital activities ranging "from lap dances to a threesome," Goldberg said at the beginning of the segment.

The View Whoopi Goldberg gives Sunny Hostin a lap dance on 'The View'

"I said during our Hot Topics meeting that lap dancing isn't cheating, but come to think of it, I've never seen a lap dance, so maybe it is cheating?" Hostin said.

"You didn't see Hustlers?" panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin asked, before Goldberg stood up — literally — to change the course of her friend's life.

"Would you like to see?" Goldberg asked, approaching Hostin while the audience erupted with applause. She proceeded to shimmy around a seated Hostin while narrating the entire thing.

"First I'm looking at you, okay? And then I start to turn, and then it's all like this, and then it's like that," Goldberg said as cohost Sara Haines filmed the whole thing on her phone and Ana Navarro stood up to clap along. "And then it's me going down over here, and then I go back on the side."

whoopi goldberg gives sunny hostin a lapdance on The View Whoopi Goldberg gives Sunny Hostin a lapdance on 'The View'

At the end of the performance, Hostin made a final assessment, repeating, "That's cheating" multiple times while the other ladies carried on with the conversation.

"It's mind stuff that makes the cheating," Goldberg insisted. "When people start cheating on the internet with somebody they're sharing emotional stuff with, that's cheating."

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC. Watch Goldberg give a lap dance above.

