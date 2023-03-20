"If you're under 28, you don’t know that there was a time that I didn’t have glasses, and now, this is what I look like!" Goldberg said on The View.

Whoopi Goldberg hosts The View without her iconic glasses after eye surgery: 'The bionic times have arrived'

Whoopi Goldberg has sharpened her perspective on pop culture thanks to a recent eye procedure that allowed her to host Monday's episode of The View without her now-iconic glasses.

The 67-year-old revealed during a Hot Topics segment that she underwent an eye operation to for presbyopia, a refractive ailment of the eye.

"Two weeks ago, when we had a show with the folks of Picard, I was trying to read the prompter without my actual glasses, and I couldn't do it, so I ended up having to use [my glasses]," she continued, noting that she didn't have full-on cataract surgery, but she did have "teeny tiny" cataracts on the lens of her eye, which led to its replacement.

Goldberg then urged viewers to talk with their doctors and to get the procedure done.

"If you're having any issue with your eyes, please go get them checked," she said. "The bionic times have arrived."

The Oscar-winning actress also admitted that her new image might shock some audience members.

"I've been wearing glasses now for almost 28 years. If you're over 28, you know what I looked like before, when I was wearing sunglasses or cool glasses because they were cool," she said. "If you're under 28, you don't know that there was a time that I didn't have glasses, and now, this is what I look like! You know, it's not so bad."

Goldberg previously opened The View's Feb. 1 broadcast with another special announcement about her eyewear: "I need to tell you that I sat on my glasses yesterday," she revealed. "I have on glasses that are maybe 4 years old, so, if you see me [squinting], that's why. I just wanted y'all to know there's nothing wrong — I just sat on the glasses, not paying a bit of attention to where my big behind was going. Just, click."

The View continues weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

