"Take a little time to enjoy The View," Goldberg said with five minutes left in the broadcast, after a sweet segment honoring a teacher ran long.

Whoopi Goldberg just gave audiences a little extra time to enjoy The View.

The Oscar-winning Ghost actress and panel moderator appeared to end Tuesday's live broadcast early, after a mass of children paraded onto the set to celebrate a 40-year teaching veteran as part of the series' Teacher Appreciation Week.

After sending educator and special guest Marlene DeBaere off with a seven-day Mediterranean cruise for her four decades of service in school, Goldberg closed the show around five minutes earlier than usual, as EW learned that the segment ran a little longer than expected.

"We want to thank everybody," Goldberg said at around 11:54 a.m. ET, as the audience cheered Mrs. DeBaere and her students, before looking off-camera to ask someone, "Is that the real one? Is that the real one?" while apparently pointing at a cue card.

"Thanks for coming, thanks for watching," she said while turning to the studio audience. "We'll see you tomorrow, have a great day everybody, take a little time to enjoy The View."

The show, however, returned moments later, with a quick shot of the ladies smiling at the table — swarmed by DeBaere's kids — while the credits rolled.

Typically, the show throws to commercial during the remaining five minutes, with someone at the table usually prompting viewers to "take a little time to enjoy The View" within the show's closing moments. EW has reached out to a representative for the show for more information.

Last week, Goldberg reminded the audience several times that the show would soldier on without writers through the ongoing WGA strike.

"It is day two of the writers strike, and that means we're still writing things on cards and, hopefully, if we're not sure what's going on, we will ask the amazing Brian over there. Yes, a little hand for Brian. Thank you, Brian!" Goldberg said at the top of the May 3 episode, asking the studio audience to cheer for producer Brian Teta.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

