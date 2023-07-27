"67 years, I can say I haven't seen any zapping happen," Goldberg said on The View. "Maybe they're not adversaries. Maybe they're just trying to get along!"

Whoopi Goldberg knew aliens existed before Congress' UFO hearing: 'We're not the only ones'

Whoopi Goldberg knows aliens are among us.

One day after a congressional hearing on UFOs and aliens yielded claims that the United States government is in possession of "non-human" remains reportedly recovered from space objects, the Oscar-winning Ghost actress isn't surprised because, as she said on Thursday's episode of The View, it wasn't news to her.

"Well, I knew," Goldberg said. "I don't know why everybody else is so surprised. We're not the only ones in the universe. We're just not."

Cohost Sara Haines expressed light concern over the potential extraterrestrial's intentions on our planet by comparing their demeanor to Hollywood iterations: "Are we talking E.T. or Alien?" Haines asked, to which Goldberg — The View's resident expert on interplanetary affairs — responded, "It's the same thing. E.T. is an alien, baby. He's not real."

Whoopi Goldberg and an alien Whoopi Goldberg and an alien | Credit: ABC; Getty Images

After Joy Behar denied the existence of aliens by citing a Neil deGrasse Tyson theory involving the disproportionate number of cell phone cameras to UFO sightings around the world, Goldberg again pushed back.

"People try to get their shots, they take pictures, and then people say, 'Pff, what is that?' Or you take a picture of the Loch Ness Monster and people go, 'Pff, what is that?'" Goldberg said. "They just dismiss it. But, here's the thing, There are more things in heaven and Earth that we are aware of, and we have to be aware of, because that is the nature of being an earthling. It's going to happen, it has happened, and, so far, we're alright."

Goldberg assured the table that the aliens mean us no harm, though.

"67 years, I can say I haven't seen any zapping happen, I haven't seen things that you see in the movies, so, maybe they're not adversaries. Maybe they're just trying to get along!" she said.

Guest cohost Rachel Lindsay — filling in for Sunny Hostin — asked Goldberg if she thinks aliens are "among us." Goldberg confirmed without missing a beat. "Yes, I do believe," she said. "I do believe."

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET/PT on ABC.

