Whoopi Goldberg absent from The View amid COVID diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg missed Monday's episode of The View after being diagnosed with COVID, EW can exclusively report.

A representative for the show tells EW the Oscar-winning actress and longtime panel moderator on the ABC series received the news ahead of the most recent live episode, which aired the morning after her 67th birthday.

Cohost Joy Behar was also absent on Monday, as she has regularly taken the start of the week off since the season 26 premiere. Sara Haines filled in as moderator, with Sunny Hostin sitting at the table alongside new permanent panelists Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin.

Goldberg previously tested positive for COVID in January, after experiencing symptoms over the Christmas holiday period. She confirmed at the time that she was vaccinated and boosted, so her diagnosis was a breakthrough case.

"It was a shock, because I'm triple vaxxed, I haven't been anywhere, I haven't done anything," Goldberg said at the time, per ABC. "It's one of those things where you think, I've done everything I was supposed to do... Yeah, it doesn't stop Omicron."

Goldberg is expected to be back on The View panel when she has fully recovered.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

