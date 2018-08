Who should play Batwoman in the Arrowverse?

Batwoman is heading to the Arrowverse.

Last month, Arrow star Stephen Amell announced at The CW’s Upfront presentation that Batwoman would make her live action debut in this year’s superhero crossover, and on Tuesday, the CW announced it was developing a Batwoman series for 2019. The potential series would written by Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), who executive producing alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns.

Not only does that mean the CW heroes will finally encounter a member of the Bat-family, but that Gotham City will also become part of the Arrowverse, too — which has been a long time coming as the various shows have dropped many references to Batman over the years.

We’re six months out from the highly-anticipated crossover, so no casting decisions have been made yet. In the meantime, we’ve pulled together a list of our dream picks for the role.