Monét X Change reveals she 'hooked up' with a RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 sister and horny chaos ensues

Ladies and gentleman, theys and thems, please welcome to the stage: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 legend Monét XXX Change.

The season 10 Miss Congeniality winner and All Stars 4 champion dropped a big booty of a bombshell during Friday's episode of Untucked, during which she claimed that she had intimate, kai kai relations with one of her AS7 sisters.

"I've hooked up with a girl in this cast," Monét casually revealed as the queens played a game of Two Truths and a Lie — a bit of information her siblings immediately assumed was *very Gia Gunn voice* absolutelyyyyyy a lie. Right? Right? Not according to Ms. Change!

RuPaul's Drag Race Monét X Change 'hooked up' with one of her 'All Stars 7' sisters — but who? | Credit: World of Wonder/Paramount+

"Say that again real fast, Monét. One more time, bitch?" said Jaida Essence Hall after removing herself (and her wig) from the couch to watch the rest of the gals' reactions.

"I love this game, and it's a chance to be really messy. As ya'll know, I love messiness, and this is the perfect storm for that," Monét later said in a confessional, while back in the Werk Room she insisted that she did in fact hook up with someone in the room, but that the other queen's identity is "none of your business."

Jaida led the resulting Drag Senate Investigation™ into the matter, quickly inquiring: "Raja, did you f--- Monét!?" to which the season 3 champion responded: "I don't know!"

RuPaul's Drag Race digital cover Monét X Change for EW | Credit: Vijat M for EW

The panel turned their attention to season 11's Yvie Oddly, who also neither confirmed nor denied as the room erupted in laughter.

Monét shut down the committee's inquiry, admitting that she does not "f--- and tell... and neither does that person, apparently."

Someone please send in Jinkx-as-Little-Edie to do some digging with her lil' magnifying glass.

Jinkx monocle gif snatch game Credit: World of Wonder/Logo

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 — and, hopefully, the search for more clues in the saga of Who F---ed Monét? — continues Friday on Paramount+. Tune in to @EW's Quick Drag Twitter Spaces recaps every Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT, and listen to past episodes in our EW's BINGE podcast feed below.

