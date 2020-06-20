Whitney Cummings addresses Chris D'Elia's alleged sexual misconduct: 'I won't be silent'

Chris D'Elia's former costar Whitney Cummings has addressed the sexual misconduct allegations against the comedian, indicating she stands with his accusers in a Twitter post on Saturday.

Numerous allegations emerged on Twitter Tuesday night accusing D'Elia of sexually harassing and soliciting nude photos from underage girls. Some of the accusers say they were as young as 16 at the time of the alleged incident, claiming D'Elia reached out to them through social media and attempted to pursue them sexually. D'Elia has denied the allegations.

Cummings and D'Elia starred together in Cummings' NBC sitcom Whitney, which she created, and was based on her life and comedy.

"It's taken me a couple days to process the information I have learned about Chris. I'm devastated and enraged by what I've read and learned," Cummings wrote in a statement on Twitter. "This is a pattern of predatory behavior. This abuse of power is enabled by silence. Now that I'm aware, I won't be silent. Girls should be able to be a fan of a comedian they admire without becoming a sexual target. It's the adult's responsibility to be an adult."

"I know I have said and done things that might have offended people during my career, but I have never knowingly pursued any underage women at any point," D'Elia told TMZ on Wednesday. "All of my relationships have been both legal and consensual and I have never met or exchanged any inappropriate photos with the people who have tweeted about me. That being said, I really am truly sorry. I was a dumb guy who ABSOLUTELY let myself get caught up in my lifestyle. That’s MY fault. I own it. I’ve been reflecting on this for some time now and I promise I will continue to do better."