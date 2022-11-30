Where season 1 of The White Lotus was filmed

The White Lotus Resort (Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Kihei, HI)

Most of the action in season one took place in and around the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, located on the island of Maui in Hawaii. Filmed in 2020, when COVID-19 precautions were especially stringent, the cast was actually quarantined at the hotel for the duration of the shoot, which went from October to December.

Although most film and television productions need to move their setups from location to location (sometimes even from city to city) to find the ideal look for each scene, White and his team were able to make full use of the interiors and exteriors at the five-star Four Seasons. Its offices, spa, restaurants, lobby, pools, and bars — all re-dressed for the production's purposes — were the show's mise en scène. The White Lotus emblem is featured prominently around the hotel and on actors playing staff, who wore White Lotus-branded outfits. One of those staff is played by Alec Merlino, who was one of White's fellow contestants on Survivor's "David vs. Goliath" 37th season, where White was the runner-up. Two other alums from White's season, Kara Kay and third place contestant Angelina Keeley, appear in the first episode of season 2.