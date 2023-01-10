Adam DiMarco shut down White Lotus costar Theo James' offer to be his wingman in Italy

"I was just like, 'Theo, you would be the worst wingman ever. I'm not standing next to you ever.'"

Theo James offered to be a wingman for his White Lotus costar Adam DiMarco while filming the series in Sicily.

DiMarco shared the anecdote during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday, revealing that he declined the offer on account of his costar being much too attractive. It came after host Jennifer Hudson asked if DiMarco were single.

"I became single during the pandemic, and then when we were filming, Theo James was always trying to wingman me," DiMarco said, before breaking out in an impression of James — who is English — with an Australian accent. "I was just like, 'Theo, you would be the worst wingman ever. I'm not standing next to you ever,'" DiMarco said, as a photo of a shirtless James was put on screen.

"I had to shut him down on that one," DiMarco said, before joking of the photo, "You can take this picture down."

DiMarco played Albie, an insecure college grad on vacation with his father (Michael Imperioli) and grandfather (F. Murray Abraham), in White Lotus season 2, while James played Cameron, a tech bro on vacation with wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy) and pals Ethan (Will Sharpe) and Harper (Aubrey Plaza). The season concluded last month and picked up four Golden Globe nominations, including Best Television Limited Series or Anthology Series and nods for Jennifer Coolidge and Plaza.

DiMarco previously delighted fans when he divulged that he had a crush on all of his coworkers at some point during filming because they are all so attractive. "Everyone is so hot on this show," he said during a red carpet chat with E! last year. Later, when asked if he would rather be Coolidge's assistant or get punched in the face by James, DiMarco offered this viral response: "I would love for Theo to punch me in the face and just step on me and, you know, do whatever he wants."

Watch DiMarco's interview with Hudson above.

