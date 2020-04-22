White Lines trailer teases danger and drugs in crime drama from Money Heist creator

In the 10-episode Netflix crime drama White Lines, the body of a legendary DJ named Axel Collins from Manchester, England, is discovered twenty years after his mysterious disappearance from the famed party island of Ibiza. When his sister returns to the Spanish island to find out what happened, her investigation leads her through a world of dance clubs, lies, and cover-ups, forcing her to confront the darker sides of her own character in a place where people live life on the edge.

The White Lines cast includes Laura Haddock (Da Vinci's Demons, Guardians of the Galaxy Vo. 2), Daniel Mays (Line of Duty), Laurence Fox (Lewis, The Professor and the Madman), and Tom Rhys Harries (Britannia, Slaughterhouse Rulez, Guy Ritchie's The Gentleman). The show is created by Álex Pina, the gentleman who brought us the hugely successful Money Heist.

Netflix is launching White Lines on May 15. Watch the nudity and expletives-featuring trailer for the show above and see an exclusive image of Harries on White Lines below.

Image zoom Chris Harris/Netflix

