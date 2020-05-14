White Lines star Tom Rhys Harries teases new murder-mystery from Money Heist creator

Set on the sun-blasted island of Ibiza, Netflix's new crime show White Lines comes from Álex Pina, creator of the streaming service's hugely successful Money Heist. Laura Haddock stars as Zoe Walker, a Brit investigating the death of her brother, while Welsh actor Tom Rhys Harries plays, in flashbacks, the deceased sibling, a dance DJ named Axel.

"Axel Collins is a young DJ from Manchester," says Harries. "He's very aspirational so, as many DJs did in the ‘80s and on through the ‘90s, he left Britain to go to Ibiza to pursue a career or, I suppose, superstardom as a DJ. He ultimately meets his demise because his ambition and drive means that he will stop at nothing and nobody's going to stand in his way, so he rubs people up the wrong way, he ruffles a lot of feathers."

Harries believes the show is the perfect entertainment for these strange times.

"Álex Pina, I think, is a genius," says the actor. "The series is a great bit of escapism. You get your fix of sunniness and madness from [the safety of] home, which is maybe the best that we can get at the moment. I just hope people enjoy it as much as we enjoyed filming it."

It was an enjoyable shoot, then?

"We had the best time," he says of his sojourn in Ibiza. "We got the show done but if I’m being completely honest my memory of the summer is a bit hazy. Everybody tells me that we had a lot of fun."

Harries can clearly remember shooting with a huge crowd of people pretending to be ravers entranced by his character's skills on the decks.

"We had between six hundred and eight hundred Spanish supporting artists at any one point in time," he says. "They didn’t hold back, they’re not as self-conscious as maybe we are in the UK, so they were so much fun. It was a little bit weird when you’d shoot these big scenes and they had dialog in them. You can’t play music over that because you need to pick up the dialog clean. So, you just have six, seven hundred people dancing to nothing and us shouting lines to each other."

Harries' previous credits include the Ancient Britain-set TV show Britannia and the 2018 horror movie Slaughterhouse Rulez, the first film to be produced by Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's production company Stolen Picture.

"We had a great cast — Asa Butterfield, Michael Sheen," he says. "Simon Pegg and Nick Frost are cult heroes of mine. So, it was really really great to get to work with them. They were just wicked, man, and so much fun and playful. It’s a really bonkers film."

Harries was acting in a new version of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull in London's West End alongside Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke when the coronavirus outbreak forced the shuttering of theatres.

"It was so bizarre," he says. "We’d done five performances of what would have been about a three-month run. We’re hoping to put the show back on but obviously we’re in really unprecedented times."

Harries is also hopeful his character will be seen in a second season of White Lines: "If somebody asks me, 'Do you want to go and play a superstar DJ in Spain in the height of summer, again?' I’m not going to say 'No.'"

White Lines premieres on Netflix, May 15.