Are Lifetime’s The Dog Days of Christmas, Hallmark’s A Royal Corgi Christmas, and ION’s Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays barking up the right tree?

Which Christmas canine movie is right for you?

Christmas TV movie season has begun, and you've probably noticed that there will be more flicks than you can shake a stick at. (More than 155 at last count.)

Some folks will tune in to witness a charming B&B be saved, others to watch childhood rivals square off in a baking competition of some sort, and still others simply to get a glimpse of Lacey Chabert or Tamera Mowry-Housley or Candace Cameron Bure glowing under the mistletoe. And then there is a faction of festive fans out there who will be drawn to the fireplace-lit TV for one main reason: Canines.

The Christmas-movie genre has occasionally gone to the dogs, of course. (See: Beethoven's Christmas Adventure, The Dog Who Saved Christmas, Puppy Star Christmas, Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws, etc.) This year, at least three movies will center their candy-coated narrative on a pooch: Lifetime is set to unveil Dog Days of Christmas (Nov. 11), which features an unrelenting non-profit worker (Georgia Flood) who aims to find a home for several dogs in her hometown while saving an animal rescue shelter with a big-hearted veterinarian (Ezekiel Simat). The proceedings turn more regal in Hallmark Channel's A Royal Corgi Christmas (Dec. 12), in which a conflicted crown prince (Jordan Renzo) gifts his mother with an undisciplined corgi, who will require the help of a highly skilled trainer from America (Hunter King). And in ION TV's Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays (Nov. 24), a pooch owned by a selfish design maven is kidnapped, er, sorry, dognapped, sending her dedicated assistant (Sara Ball) on a most dangerous mission. (Because Tiny — seen below on the left — is missing for a good chunk of the film, expect a little less canine on the screen.)

What these movies lack in future Emmy nominations, they aim to make up for with festive underdog heart, shameless canine wordplay, and cutesy-mopey reaction shots. So, now you may be wondering: Which one of these furry flicks will most leave me in shock and awwwww? Let's ask a few important questions and determine who's barking up the right Christmas tree.

Christmas canine movies Credit: ION TV; 2022 Hallmark Media; Lifetime

Does the title of the movie contain a dog pun?

Dog Days of Christmas: YES

A Royal Corgi Christmas: NO

Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: YES

Does a dog appear in the first minute of the movie?

Dog Days of Christmas: NO

A Royal Corgi Christmas: NO

Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: YES

Does the dog have a Christmas-y name?

Dog Days of Christmas: NO

A Royal Corgi Christmas: YES (Mistletoe)

Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: NO

Is the dog presented as a Christmas gift?

Dog Days of Christmas: NO

A Royal Corgi Christmas: YES

Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: NO

Is there a dog dressed adorably in a Christmas sweater?

Dog Days of Christmas: YES

A Royal Corgi Christmas: YES

Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: YES

Christmas Movies 2022 Hallmark Channel's 'A Royal Corgi Christmas' | Credit: MARTIN MAGUIRE

Does a dog help to spark romance between two people?

Dog Days of Christmas: YES

A Royal Corgi Christmas: YES

Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: YES

Does a dog chew on Christmas decorations?

Dog Days of Christmas: YES

A Royal Corgi Christmas: NO

Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: NO

Is there also a — shudder — cat in the movie?

Dog Days of Christmas: YES

A Royal Corgi Christmas: NO

Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: NO

Is there a handsome vet whom the protagonist attended high school with?

Dog Days of Christmas: YES

A Royal Corgi Christmas: NO

Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: YES

Is the dog a widow or widower?

Dog Days of Christmas: NO (but the protagonist's father is a widower)

A Royal Corgi Christmas: NO (but the Queen is a widow)

Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: NO

Does a dog find itself in medium/serious jeopardy?

Dog Days of Christmas: YES

A Royal Corgi Christmas: NO

Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: YES

Lifetime's The Dog Days of Christmas Lifetime's 'The Dog Days of Christmas' | Credit: Lifetime

Does a dog need a home and get one just in time for Christmas?

Dog Days of Christmas: YES

A Royal Corgi Christmas: NO

Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: NO

Is someone comically allergic to dogs?

Dog Days of Christmas: YES

A Royal Corgi Christmas: NO

Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: NO

Does a dog adorably disobey commands?

Dog Days of Christmas: YES

A Royal Corgi Christmas: YES

Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: NO

Does a dog destroy a buffet?

Dog Days of Christmas: NO

A Royal Corgi Christmas: YES

Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: NO

Does the dog partake in some sort of competition?

Dog Days of Christmas: NO

A Royal Corgi Christmas: YES (Corgi Christmas Derby)

Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: NO

Dognapped ION's 'Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays' | Credit: ION TV

Does the dog help raise money for charity?

Dog Days of Christmas: YES

A Royal Corgi Christmas: YES

Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: NO

Is there a joke about poop or anal glands being expressed?

Dog Days of Christmas: NO

A Royal Corgi Christmas: NO

Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: YES

Does a dog bite the villain and save the day?

Dog Days of Christmas: NO

A Royal Corgi Christmas: NO

Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: YES

Does the dog bark in approval when the couple kisses at the end of the movie?

Dog Days of Christmas: NO

A Royal Corgi Christmas: YES

Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: YES

VERDICT: The Dog Days of Christmas tallied 11 yeses, while A Royal Corgi Christmas and Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays tied with 9 each. But every dog should have its day, and in the Christmas spirit — and because you're a weirdly obsessed dog person — you'll watch all of these movies.

