Which Christmas canine movie is right for you?
Christmas TV movie season has begun, and you've probably noticed that there will be more flicks than you can shake a stick at. (More than 155 at last count.)
Some folks will tune in to witness a charming B&B be saved, others to watch childhood rivals square off in a baking competition of some sort, and still others simply to get a glimpse of Lacey Chabert or Tamera Mowry-Housley or Candace Cameron Bure glowing under the mistletoe. And then there is a faction of festive fans out there who will be drawn to the fireplace-lit TV for one main reason: Canines.
The Christmas-movie genre has occasionally gone to the dogs, of course. (See: Beethoven's Christmas Adventure, The Dog Who Saved Christmas, Puppy Star Christmas, Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws, etc.) This year, at least three movies will center their candy-coated narrative on a pooch: Lifetime is set to unveil Dog Days of Christmas (Nov. 11), which features an unrelenting non-profit worker (Georgia Flood) who aims to find a home for several dogs in her hometown while saving an animal rescue shelter with a big-hearted veterinarian (Ezekiel Simat). The proceedings turn more regal in Hallmark Channel's A Royal Corgi Christmas (Dec. 12), in which a conflicted crown prince (Jordan Renzo) gifts his mother with an undisciplined corgi, who will require the help of a highly skilled trainer from America (Hunter King). And in ION TV's Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays (Nov. 24), a pooch owned by a selfish design maven is kidnapped, er, sorry, dognapped, sending her dedicated assistant (Sara Ball) on a most dangerous mission. (Because Tiny — seen below on the left — is missing for a good chunk of the film, expect a little less canine on the screen.)
What these movies lack in future Emmy nominations, they aim to make up for with festive underdog heart, shameless canine wordplay, and cutesy-mopey reaction shots. So, now you may be wondering: Which one of these furry flicks will most leave me in shock and awwwww? Let's ask a few important questions and determine who's barking up the right Christmas tree.
Does the title of the movie contain a dog pun?
Dog Days of Christmas: YES
A Royal Corgi Christmas: NO
Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: YES
Does a dog appear in the first minute of the movie?
Dog Days of Christmas: NO
A Royal Corgi Christmas: NO
Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: YES
Does the dog have a Christmas-y name?
Dog Days of Christmas: NO
A Royal Corgi Christmas: YES (Mistletoe)
Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: NO
Is the dog presented as a Christmas gift?
Dog Days of Christmas: NO
A Royal Corgi Christmas: YES
Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: NO
Is there a dog dressed adorably in a Christmas sweater?
Dog Days of Christmas: YES
A Royal Corgi Christmas: YES
Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: YES
Does a dog help to spark romance between two people?
Dog Days of Christmas: YES
A Royal Corgi Christmas: YES
Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: YES
Does a dog chew on Christmas decorations?
Dog Days of Christmas: YES
A Royal Corgi Christmas: NO
Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: NO
Is there also a — shudder — cat in the movie?
Dog Days of Christmas: YES
A Royal Corgi Christmas: NO
Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: NO
Is there a handsome vet whom the protagonist attended high school with?
Dog Days of Christmas: YES
A Royal Corgi Christmas: NO
Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: YES
Is the dog a widow or widower?
Dog Days of Christmas: NO (but the protagonist's father is a widower)
A Royal Corgi Christmas: NO (but the Queen is a widow)
Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: NO
Does a dog find itself in medium/serious jeopardy?
Dog Days of Christmas: YES
A Royal Corgi Christmas: NO
Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: YES
Does a dog need a home and get one just in time for Christmas?
Dog Days of Christmas: YES
A Royal Corgi Christmas: NO
Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: NO
Is someone comically allergic to dogs?
Dog Days of Christmas: YES
A Royal Corgi Christmas: NO
Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: NO
Does a dog adorably disobey commands?
Dog Days of Christmas: YES
A Royal Corgi Christmas: YES
Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: NO
Does a dog destroy a buffet?
Dog Days of Christmas: NO
A Royal Corgi Christmas: YES
Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: NO
Does the dog partake in some sort of competition?
Dog Days of Christmas: NO
A Royal Corgi Christmas: YES (Corgi Christmas Derby)
Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: NO
Does the dog help raise money for charity?
Dog Days of Christmas: YES
A Royal Corgi Christmas: YES
Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: NO
Is there a joke about poop or anal glands being expressed?
Dog Days of Christmas: NO
A Royal Corgi Christmas: NO
Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: YES
Does a dog bite the villain and save the day?
Dog Days of Christmas: NO
A Royal Corgi Christmas: NO
Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: YES
Does the dog bark in approval when the couple kisses at the end of the movie?
Dog Days of Christmas: NO
A Royal Corgi Christmas: YES
Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays: YES
VERDICT: The Dog Days of Christmas tallied 11 yeses, while A Royal Corgi Christmas and Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays tied with 9 each. But every dog should have its day, and in the Christmas spirit — and because you're a weirdly obsessed dog person — you'll watch all of these movies.
