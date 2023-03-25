All the Bachelor Nation couples who are still together

Jason and Molly Mesnick

The heart wants what it wants, rose lovers — even if it means breaking up with your fiancée on live television so you can get back together with the woman you dumped in the finale. Which is exactly what Jason Mesnick, the first (and to this date, only) single dad Bachelor, did on that fateful season 13 After the Final Rose back in 2009. Having dispatched the former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Melissa Rycroft in an excruciatingly awkward fashion, Jason made his pitch to Molly Malaney: "I haven't been able to stop thinking about you." One year later they were married (on TV, of course), and today they live and work together in Washington state with their two children, Tyler (from Jason's first marriage) and Riley.