Hoda Kotb taking break from Today after testing positive for COVID-19

"She'll be back here pretty soon," says the NBC morning show's cohost Jenna Bush Hager.

Hoda Kotb is the latest in a streak of NBC hosts to announce they have caught COVID-19 and was absent from Thursday's episode of Today.

On Thursday, the Today cohost confirmed that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, and tweeted, "Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo"

On Thursday's episode of Today, cohost Jenna Bush Hager explained Kotb's absence.

"I want to mention the reason Hoda is off. Like so many others, she tested positive for COVID," Hager said. "I texted with her this morning. She's doing totally fine and she'll be back here pretty soon."

Kotb has taken the necessary precautions, including being vaccinated and getting a booster shot. She's now isolating at home.

Her diagnosis comes on the heels of other NBC late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers revealing they contracted the virus recently as the omicron variant has led to a record amount of COVID cases.

Other daytime hosts, like Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines of ABC's The View, have also had to take a step back from taping their shows as they have been exposed to the virus.

