Where Yellowjackets was filmed

The cannibal camp (Mammoth Mountain, Mammoth Lakes, Calif.

Yellowjackets opens with a scene that haunts the show throughout the rest of the first season: A girl with brown hair runs barefoot in the snow before falling into a pit, where she is impaled and soon eaten by figures wrapped in animal skins. Much of the pilot's intrigue revolves around figuring out the identity of these mysterious cannibals, but thanks to location manager Jimmie Lee, there's no mystery about where these enigmatic — not to mention gross and creepy — images were shot.

Mammoth Mountain is a ski resort located 11,053 feet above sea level in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., about five hours north of Los Angeles in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. (The resort website tells visitors to "Unleash Awesome" and "Get Ready for Great Times," which are both pretty ironic when you consider the, uh, cannibalism scenes that were filmed here.) Lee shared an Instagram post from the top of the resort's slopes after wrapping production on episode 1 — so if you go on a ski vacation here, keep an eye out for the Antler Queen.