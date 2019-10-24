Where are they now: Facts of Life

The Facts of Life, a spin-off of the popular series Diff’rent Strokes about an all-girls boarding school in upstate New York, premiered on August 24, 1979.

With actress Charlotte Rae playing housemother Edna Garrett, audiences were introduced to a cast of blossoming young actresses including Kim Fields, Mindy Cohn, Lisa Whelchel, and Nancy McKeon.

Future stars like George Clooney, Molly Ringwald, McKensie Astin, and Cloris Leachman joined the show throughout its run.

Find out where all your favorites are today.