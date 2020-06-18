Selma is also free on all Paramount platforms and will air on FX and BET on June 19, according to director Ava DuVernay.

When They See Us, 13th available for free on Netflix ahead of Juneteenth

Now anyone can check out When They See Us, 13th, and Selma for free, according to the director of all three projects, Ava DuVernay.

The filmmaker tweeted that ahead of Friday's Juneteenth, which commemorates the abolishment of slavery in the U.S., the three ventures are now available in front of the paywall for their various platforms, meaning anyone can view them whether they subscribe to said platform or not.

In the case of limited series When They See Us, which tells the haunting real-life story of five male teenagers of color who were falsely accused and prosecuted for the sexual assault of a woman in Central Park, it is now available in front of Netflix’s paywall for free. 13th, a documentary that explores the history of racial inequality in America, is also available now regardless of subscription on Netflix, in addition to being available for free on YouTube.

Best Picture nominee Selma, DuVernay's historical drama film about the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches, is available on all of Paramount's platforms for free, and will also air on BET and FX on Friday.

The news comes on the heels of HBO announcing that it similarly will be offering its series Watchmen for free in honor of Juneteenth.

To help combat systemic racism, please consider donating to these organizations:

Campaign Zero, which is dedicated to ending police brutality in America through research-based strategies.

Color of Change, which works to move decision makers in corporations and government to be more responsive to racial disparities.

Equal Justice Initiative, which provides legal services to people who have been wrongly convicted, denied a fair trial, or abused in state jails and prisons.

