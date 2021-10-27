Trollocs and Aes Sedai mystics abound in the latest peek at the Prime Video fantasy series based on Robert Jordan's best-selling novels.

You can watch the new Wheel of Time trailer in a three-dimensional 'wheel' view

Are you ready for another look at The Wheel of Time? The latest trailer for the upcoming Prime Video fantasy series offered viewers a unique visual experience: a virtual three-dimensional "wheel" view.

The traditionally two-dimensional video takes advantage of YouTube's 360 player and spatial audio surround sound to allow viewers to "scan" to the right or left of the frame and find new story details.

To the left, you'll spot waves of white energy representing the magical "channeling" performed by members of the all-female mystic order known as the Aes Sedai, while the right is filled with the black energy of the villainous Dark One. This visually represents the cosmic struggle — between good and evil, female and male — at the heart of the epic tale.

Based on the best-selling novel series by Robert Jordan, The Wheel of Time follows Aes Sedai member Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) on her quest to find the reincarnated messiah figure known as the Dragon Reborn, who is promised to either save or destroy humanity. She finds five candidates in the village of Two Rivers — Egwene (Madeleine Madden), Rand (Josha Stradowski), Mat (Barney Harris), Perrin (Marcus Rutherford), and Nynaeve (Zoë Robins) — and does her best to protect them from the evil Dark One, who wants the Dragon for his own motives.

The first three episodes of The Wheel of Time will premiere Nov. 19 on Prime Video. Subsequent episodes will be released weekly until the season finale lands Dec. 24 — the perfect holiday treat for fans.

Watch the new trailer above.

