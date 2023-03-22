Watch Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak try his best to tackle a contestant

Pat Sajak is a better television host than he is a wrestler.

The longtime Wheel of Fortune emcee, 76, attempted to wrestle a contestant with a background in the sport on Tuesday's episode of the game show. The Hawaiian-themed episode introduced viewers to Fred, a man of many talents, including drama teacher, bar trivia host, and pro wrestler.

Fred admitted that he doesn't get paid very much for the sport, but does it "for the fun." Fortunately, he now has a little extra cash in his pocket, taking home $75,800 after a series of successful puzzle wins. Sajak celebrated Fred's impressive showing with "a body slam," though it turned into more of a body... hug.

"Just because he's a professional wrestler, you want me to body-slam him for you?" the host asked the other contestants. Toward the end of the episode, Sajak went in for the attack, attempting to put Fred in a headlock.

Sajak has hosted the game show since 1981 alongside co-host Vanna White, who joined the show one year after Sajak. White recently opened up about how "depressing" it was to even think about her and Sajak's time on the show potentially coming to an end.

"I can't imagine," White said of retirement. "Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We're like Ken and Barbie, you know? We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters."

"I mean, we're a team," White said. "That's depressing. I don't even want to think about it."

