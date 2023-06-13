Sajak, 76, will remain with the show as a consultant for three years.

The wheel is almost done spinning for Pat Sajak. The Wheel of Fortune star has announced that he'll be retiring as host of the venerable game show after more than four decades.

"Well, the time has come," Sajak, 76, said in a statement posted to social media Monday. "I've decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It's been a wonderful ride, and I'll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it'll keep the clickbait sites busy!)"

Though he's stepping down from his hosting duties, Sajak will remain on board as consultant to the show for three years.

"As the host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat has entertained millions of viewers across America for 40 amazing years," said Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows at Sony Pictures Television, in a statement. "We are incredibly grateful and proud to have had Pat as our host for all these years and we look forward to celebrating his outstanding career throughout the upcoming season. Pat has agreed to continue as a consultant on the show for three years following his last year hosting, so we're thrilled to have him remaining close to the Wheel of Fortune family."

Sajak's departure will mark the end of an era for Wheel of Fortune. He has hosted the show since its nighttime debut in 1983 and previously emceed the daytime edition as well, from 1981 to 1989. Across his long tenure, Sajak was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host 19 times and took home three of those trophies.

Sajak and his costar Vanna White are two of the most enduring game show personalities in television history. Just last year, White told PEOPLE that she struggled to imagine the show without them.

"Everybody relates Wheel of Fortune to Pat and Vanna. We're like Ken and Barbie, you know?" she said. "We've been in everybody's homes for 40 years, so it would be weird having somebody else turn my letters."

White added that she couldn't imagine doing the show without Sajak at her side. "We're a team," she said. "That's depressing. I don't even want to think about it."

