Wheel of Fortune Close this dialog window Streaming Options

One lucky California woman can now retire in Jimmy Buffett-approved style.

On Tuesday, Laura Trammell of Mission Viejo became the first person ever to win a brand-new home in a bonus round on Wheel of Fortune.

During "Home Sweet Home" week, which is running April 26-30 on the beloved game show, Wheel partnered with Minto Communities and Margaritaville to add a home envelope to the bonus wheel, giving all contestants appearing during the week the opportunity to win a new crib valued at $375,000 in Latitude Margaritaville, a "55-and-better active adult community."

After successfully completing the phrase "I caught a glimpse," Trammell found out about her prize, which left her speechless at first. "I am beyond excited, I'm still in shock. I can't believe that just happened," she later told host Pat Sajak. (Watch the moment she found out she won the home below.)

Trammell and her husband plan to tour some Latitude Margaritaville communities in May to solidify their plans, according to a news release. In total, Trammell won $398,690 in cash and prizes including a trip to Margaritaville Vacation Club St. Thomas.

Viewers can also take their stab at winning a home of their own with the "Home Sweet Home Giveaway." To enter, viewers have to tune in to Wheel of Fortune each night this week, take note of the Bonus Round puzzle solution, and input it at www.wheeloffortune.com for an entry. Winners will be chosen at random.

Hope everyone likes cheeseburgers in paradise.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: