Wheel of Fortune contestant mispronounces 'Sweet Dreams' lyrics puzzle

Turns out, the Eurythmics line isn't "Sweet dreams are made of these."

One Wheel of Fortune contestant fell victim to the latest Mandela effect: the Eurythmics song "Sweet Dreams" doesn't actually contain the lyrics "Sweet dreams are made of these."

When faced with a song lyrics puzzle on Tuesday, Chris Bryant nearly solved it, buzzing in with, "Sweet dreams are made of these." With "THIS" already completed on the puzzle, his pronunciation of the final word rendered the answer incorrect.

"That happens. Don't worry about it, it'll be fine," host Pat Sajak consoled him.

In the 1983 British pop song, Annie Lennox does pronounce the lyric as "these," though it is written as "this." Bryant isn't the only contestant to recently trend for a frustrating flub.

At the beginning of March, three contestants struggled to complete the puzzle, "ANOTHER FEATHER _N YO_R _A_," launching a social media frenzy.

"Good-natured laughter is one thing. Heck, they laughed at themselves," Sajak defended them in a Twitter thread. "But, hey, cut them some slack. Unless you're there, you have no idea how different it is in the studio."

Still, Bryant ended up taking home $26,405, though he eventually ran the clock on his bonus puzzle.

At the end of the day, when it comes to Eurythmics lyrics, who is Wheel of Fortune to disagree?

